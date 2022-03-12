BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Need a Easy, Quick Way to Book a Specialist Consult? The Sharing Economy Connects Patients to Expert Care
Free Market Cash Patient
Free Market Cash Patient
46 followers
Follow
0
Share
Report
0 view • March 12, 2022
Paula Muto - Founder UBERDOC & Owner Muto Vein Center
uber-docs.com [email protected]

It’s easy to just use the specialist recommended by your primary care doctor, but what if you want to take more control in this decision? Or, what if there’s no referral available from the primary doc; or insurance paperwork gets in the way; or the recommended specialist appointment can’t happen for months? Or their online reviews were terrible? Enter the Sharing Economy.

The Sharing Economy exploded with Uber – to give us more choices than just a taxi – and AirBnB – giving us more accommodation choices when traveling. Dr. Muto started UBERDOC with the same idea in mind; to give people an easy and quick way to book a consultation with any specialist listed in the Uberdoc app.

The bureaucracy of today’s overburdened health system makes it virtually impossible for a person needing quick, urgent care to get an appointment with the best specialists in a timely manner.

Eating up one-seventh of the economy, healthcare is a top-heavy cartel. Join the conversation to hear from another entrepreneur who is bypassing the red tape – and enabling families and doctors to connect WHEN an appointment is needed – rather than months later.
Keywords
sharing economyfree market healthcareuberdoc
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Yuan-Denominated Crude Futures Hit Record as Middle East Supply Risks Persist

Yuan-Denominated Crude Futures Hit Record as Middle East Supply Risks Persist

Belle Carter
The Refinery Kill Shot: How the Global Energy Choke Point Is Being Dismantled to Collapse Civilization

The Refinery Kill Shot: How the Global Energy Choke Point Is Being Dismantled to Collapse Civilization

Mike Adams
Trucking’s Triple Crisis: Diesel Prices, Regional Scarcity, and the Autonomous Threat

Trucking’s Triple Crisis: Diesel Prices, Regional Scarcity, and the Autonomous Threat

Mike Adams
CLARITY Act Stalls in Senate as Crypto-Related Stocks Decline

CLARITY Act Stalls in Senate as Crypto-Related Stocks Decline

Sterling Ashworth
Dollar&#8217;s grip loosens as Russia locks in local-currency trade across Eurasia

Dollar’s grip loosens as Russia locks in local-currency trade across Eurasia

Lance D Johnson
President Trump Demands Major Interest Rate Cut After Fed Hike

President Trump Demands Major Interest Rate Cut After Fed Hike

Sterling Ashworth
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy