Remembering Jesus and The Reality of White Europeans Worshiping a Brown Middle Eastern Galilean Jew

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Scholars examine the historical Jesus as a first-century middle eastern jew, with forensic evidence suggesting dark skin and features resembling modern Levantine populations. This contrasts with traditional European artistic portrayals, prompting discussions on cultural influences in religious imagery and identity.
Read the complete report and view supporting resources at Real Free News and Substack https://realfreenews.substack.com/p/remembering-jesus-and-the-stark-reality
#HistoricalJesus #JesusAppearance #BiblicalHistory #ChristianOrigins #MiddleEasternJesus