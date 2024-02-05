Liberals still want assisted suicide for the mentally ill – just not now

The Liberal government has tabled legislation delaying the implementation of assisted suicide for people suffering from mental illnesses to 2027. The Liberals say they aren't ready to make the change now, but are still committed to doing so down the road. True North's Andrew Lawton, a survivor of suicide and mental illness, says this is a disastrous move reflective of a culture of death in Canada. He discusses with Conservative MP Michael Cooper. (Note: This episode was recorded shortly before Holland tabled the bill, when the specific timeline was not known).



Also, in today's edition of Unjust Transition, Andrew speaks to Chance Oil and Gas president Richard Wyman about the facts of Canada's energy sector that the federal government just doesn't get.

