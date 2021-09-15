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Dr. Judy Mikovits says the covid vaccine is infection by injection.
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317 views • September 15, 2021
Dr. Judy Mikovits says the covid vaccine is infection by injection. Now certain populations are going to have an explosion of a dis-regulated immune response, because it's an inflammatory disease. It's like throwing gasoline on a fire. All vaccines are Genetically Modified Organisms. And that's what gain of function research is. Virus means poison and corona mean radiation. So this is radiation poisoning. Age inappropriate vaccination equals explosion of chronic disease.
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