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Greg Reese: How Big Pharma Uses Fauci and the Media to Murder the Worlds Population [17.09.2021]
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214 views • September 21, 2021
Note: I also been following and shared videos from Jamie Dlux for some time now. He also expose the sick LGBTQIA+ pedophile Agenda.
https://www.youtube.com/c/IMNOTDLUX/videos
https://youtube.com/c/DLUXCHRONICLES
Bitchute https://www.bitchute.com/jamiedlux/
Rokfin https://rokfin.com/dlux
Rumble https://rumble.com/c/DLUXNATION
Odysee https://odysee.com/@dluxnation:5?src=open
AZT: https://duckduckgo.com/?q=AZT&;t=hy&va=g&ia=web
Remdesivir: https://duckduckgo.com/?q=remdesivir&;t=hy&va=g&ia=web
Dr. Bryan Ardis | Hospital Protocols Are Murdering Americans by Prescribing Remdesivir Which Causes Renal Failure
https://www.thedrardisshow.com/
The two studies that Fauci cited to green light Remdesivir prove that he’s trying to kill Americans
Greg Reese is an editor and producer for Infowars.com. His experience with video production stems from a lifelong passion for the craft. His motivation for serving is to uphold the rights of the individual, the pursuit of happiness, and the pursuit of truth. Wherever it may lead.
364,136 views · Sep 17, 2021
https://www.banned.video/channel/greg-reese
https://www.banned.video/watch?id=6144d5dbd0af0008a410e252
https://reesereport.com
https://www.youtube.com/c/IMNOTDLUX/videos
https://youtube.com/c/DLUXCHRONICLES
Bitchute https://www.bitchute.com/jamiedlux/
Rokfin https://rokfin.com/dlux
Rumble https://rumble.com/c/DLUXNATION
Odysee https://odysee.com/@dluxnation:5?src=open
AZT: https://duckduckgo.com/?q=AZT&;t=hy&va=g&ia=web
Remdesivir: https://duckduckgo.com/?q=remdesivir&;t=hy&va=g&ia=web
Dr. Bryan Ardis | Hospital Protocols Are Murdering Americans by Prescribing Remdesivir Which Causes Renal Failure
https://www.thedrardisshow.com/
The two studies that Fauci cited to green light Remdesivir prove that he’s trying to kill Americans
Greg Reese is an editor and producer for Infowars.com. His experience with video production stems from a lifelong passion for the craft. His motivation for serving is to uphold the rights of the individual, the pursuit of happiness, and the pursuit of truth. Wherever it may lead.
364,136 views · Sep 17, 2021
https://www.banned.video/channel/greg-reese
https://www.banned.video/watch?id=6144d5dbd0af0008a410e252
https://reesereport.com
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