June 2025 CPI Report: Inflation Rises to 2.7% – What It Means for Rates 📊
U.S. inflation increased to 2.7% in June 2025, with core CPI at 2.9%. The report signals rising price pressure—partly due to tariffs—while the Fed is expected to hold rates steady and monitor future trends. 📈💵
