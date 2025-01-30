America's Health Epidemic

Fat, Sick, Sad & Lonely

* RFK Jr. wants to do with food what we once did with cigarettes: no one banned smoking; they just educated us on how it affects our bodies.

* The same companies that put addictive chemical additives in cigarettes also put it in our food.

* Americans should have the healthiest food, the most transparent industries and the safest pharmaceuticals.

* This should never be a partisan issue — but today in Washington, it was.

* Politicians are yelling at the one guy whose mission in life is health.





Fox News | Jesse Watters Primetime (29 January 2025)

https://www.foxnews.com/video/6367976074112

https://x.com/JesseBWatters/status/1884781383777751100