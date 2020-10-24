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"Spiral of Now" Ambient Symphonic Music to Help you Sleep
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28 views • October 24, 2020
Thanks for listening. Don't forget to like subscribe and get the music below....
My name is Brian T Collins,
I am a Mindful Music Composer, Innovator and Empowerment Coach.
I write stress management music for clients and I also help people & animals decrease stressors using my own Harmonic Integration sound coaching method. Sound can reach where language cannot!
Music HERE: https://brian9.bandcamp.com
Main Website: https://briantcollins.com
Coaching Site: https://innerbalance.one
My name is Brian T Collins,
I am a Mindful Music Composer, Innovator and Empowerment Coach.
I write stress management music for clients and I also help people & animals decrease stressors using my own Harmonic Integration sound coaching method. Sound can reach where language cannot!
Music HERE: https://brian9.bandcamp.com
Main Website: https://briantcollins.com
Coaching Site: https://innerbalance.one
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