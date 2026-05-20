US farmers are rejecting multimillion-dollar datacenter bids for their land: ‘I’m not for sale’ ~ WHAT IS 6G AND WHY IS NOBODY TALKING ABOUT IT ???

https://x.com/Imbackbitches45/status/2056933400297025721?s=20













Coweta County family fighting Georgia Power over home; power company using eminent domain https://www.yahoo.com/news/articles/coweta-homeowner-claims-georgia-power-202847638.html





.





US farmers are rejecting multimillion-dollar datacenter bids for their land: ‘I’m not for sale’ https://www.theguardian.com/technology/2026/feb/21/us-farmers-datacenters





.





.





Ian F Akyildiz Publications 2000-2024 Nano-Scale and Molecular Communication, Sensor Networks, Wireless and Cellular Systems, Cognitive Radio Networks, Wired Networks, Satellite Networks





https://rumble.com/v73juyw-429228680.html





.





DNA-based Nanonetworks: Realizing the Internet of Bio-Nano Things https://rumble.com/v6toi2v-412649095.html?e9s=src_v1_s%2Csrc_v1_s_o&sci=89e8e26a-aeb6-4631-993f-735751215c7a





.





https://x.com/Imbackbitches45/status/1989478517596406070?t=8bU6m2Pv6AdIkoLXy8Y2uA&s=19













If you are still begging for donations for 5G lawfare you are a FRAUD! Because 6G is already being standardized and ready for 2028 deployment!













6G and Beyond: The Future of Wireless





Communications Systems https://search.brave.com/search?q=6G+and+Beyond%3A+The+Future+of+Wireless+Communications+Systems&source=android&summary=1&conversation=cac8e671730203b0441985













.￼





.





(IOT) (IONT/BNT) Digital Telepathy: When Every Thing Connects from SXSW 2013 IEEE STANDARDS ASSOCIATION https://rumble.com/v74vyx0-431473284.html





.













https://x.com/Imbackbitches45/status/1997052446326042888?t=X5G4VOcwUNqOJJtKybP9fw&s=19













Josep Miquel Jornet https://search.brave.com/search?q=Joseph+Jornet&source=web&summary=0





￼





.





Joseph Jornet "In Many Cases We're Talking About Controlling Your Genome"













Nanonetworking in the Terahertz Band (and Beyond): From Nanomaterials to Macrosystems: Dr. Josep M. Jornet UN-LAB @ Northeastern University 2021 https://x.com/Imbackbitches45/status/1929055237966299402?t=uPVZ3wkYyvncEVxi7UwIIQ&s=19





.





https://x.com/ProceedingsIEEE/status/2049190187045941687?s=20





.





Videos By Ian F Akildiz Editor-in-Chief Of The international Telecommunications Union United Nations Journal On Future And Evolving Technologies A.I. For Good.













https://x.com/Imbackbitches45/status/2001202534648631794?t=Tm75x3qGnt28AYiRnoH3DA&s=19













6G and Beyond: The Future of Wireless





Communications Systems





IAN F. AKYILDIZ, Fellow, IEEE, AHAN KAK, AND SHUAI NIE https://ieeexplore.ieee.org/ielaam/6287639/8948470/9145564-aam.pdf





￼￼￼￼





.





https://x.com/Imbackbitches45/status/2001203571908301164?t=uI2rJqhXNQuMKhnPP_m4ag&s=19













PANACEA: An Internet of Bio-NanoThings





Application for Early Detection and





Mitigation of Infectious Diseases





IAN F. AKYILDIZ 1





, (Fellow, IEEE), MAYSAM GHOVANLOO 2





, (Fellow, IEEE) https://ianakyildiz.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/09/panacea.pdf





￼





.





https://x.com/Imbackbitches45/status/2052638255300964760?s=20