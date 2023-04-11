Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
NWCR's Removing the Liberal Blindfold 04/11/2023
15 views
channel image
Removing the Liberal Blindfold
Published Yesterday |

The left has used two things on us, both of which were used extensively by Lenin, Hitler and Stalin, to control the masses and make them willing pawns in their deceipt. Those things I will discuss on today's update. Controlled Opposition, and Black Progaganda. They are being used on all of us in America today, to make us believe the lies of the left and the media, over the truth of the Patriots.

Keywords
truthjusticeand the american way

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket