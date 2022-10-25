"DIGUSTING" ALDI UK CONSIDERS SELLING EDIBLE INSECTS AMID COST OF LIVING CRISIS

SO THE RESOLVED PROBLEM TO THE FOOD PRICES GOING UP FOR FAMILIES IN THE UK, ALDI UK SUPERMARKET HAS COME UP WITH A GREAT PLAN, AND THAT IS TO SELL EDIBLE BUGS TO THE MASSES, WHILE THE RICH EAT ALL THE GOOD STUFF.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.