This is scary information - DARK WINTER about to become reality - Major BLACKOUTS coming

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This is probably the scariest video you will ever watch, especially with the knowledge you now possess of what the Elites are doing to humanity.
Everyone should be preparing and stocking up on food for 6 months.
The Blackout will be just one of 3 Major Events to take place.
SOURCE:
OFF GRID DESERT FARMING
https://rumble.com/c/c-1011795
Mirrored - wil paranormal