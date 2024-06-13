NWO: Dr. McCullough asks “Why is academic medicine stonewalling the COVID-19 vaccine debacle?”

FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material. Such material is made available for educational purposes only. This constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in Title 17 U.S.C. section 107 of the US Copyright Law.



Credits to Understand the Lies



Dr. McCullough Sits Down for a "Health Secret" Interview Produced by Jonathan Otto

By Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

April 15, 2024



From Dr. McCullough’s presentation at a March, 2024 symposium in San Antonio, Texas, United States. Dr. McCullough speaks about doctors in clinical practice and academic medicine who are "stonewalling" America on what is to the public an obvious consumer product safety debacle in the COVID-19 vaccine campaign.



