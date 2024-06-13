NWO: Dr. McCullough asks “Why is academic medicine stonewalling the COVID-19 vaccine debacle?”

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Dr. McCullough Sits Down for a "Health Secret" Interview Produced by Jonathan Otto
By Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH
April 15, 2024
From Dr. McCullough’s presentation at a March, 2024 symposium in San Antonio, Texas, United States. Dr. McCullough speaks about doctors in clinical practice and academic medicine who are "stonewalling" America on what is to the public an obvious consumer product safety debacle in the COVID-19 vaccine campaign.
