Kathy's Dream 8/14/23: "I 'GAVE BIRTH' To TWINS...NO LABOR, NO PAIN, & NO DELIVERY!!! Isaiah 66:7!! Firstfruits 288,000 - Get Ready!! IT'S TIME NOW!!!

Kathy's Dream 8/14/23: "I 'Gave Birth' To TWINS...NO LABOR, NO PAIN, & NO DELIVERY!!! Isaiah 66:7!! https://www.graftedinthevine.net/post/kathy-s-dream-8-14-23-i-gave-birth-to-twins-no-labor-no-delivery-no-pain-isaiah-66-7







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TO SEND A BLESSING GIFT WE NOW USE ZELLE WITH THE EMAIL ADDRESS: [email protected] (only for use with Zelle - we do not use this email for communication - thank you!)







(Please don't use our regular ministry email because we're not signed up with that one and they will cancel it - thanks!)





IT WORKS EASIEST WHEN YOU DOWNLOAD THE APP TO YOUR PHONE, BUT I BELIEVE YOU CAN GO TO THEIR WEB SITE AS WELL AND SIGN UP (LINK BELOW) - BUT IF YOU HAVE TROUBLE EMAIL US :)





ZELLE LINK: https://www.zellepay.com/get-started?gclid=Cj0KCQjw0caCBhCIARIsAGAfuMwdn03MYLDkYNVRaIFI-bNsqdqbxsTsJJlvYMTexLLig49YQcgpYrYaAkTiEALw_wcB





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MINISTRY EMAIL: [email protected]

REVELATION 22:17



