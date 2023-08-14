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Kathy's Dream 8/14/23: "I 'GAVE BIRTH' To TWINS...NO LABOR, NO PAIN, & NO DELIVERY!!! Isaiah 66:7!! Firstfruits 288,000 - Get Ready!! IT'S TIME NOW!!!
Grafted In The Vine
Grafted In The Vine
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128 views • August 15, 2023

Kathy's Dream 8/14/23: "I 'Gave Birth' To TWINS...NO LABOR, NO PAIN, & NO DELIVERY!!! Isaiah 66:7!! https://www.graftedinthevine.net/post/kathy-s-dream-8-14-23-i-gave-birth-to-twins-no-labor-no-delivery-no-pain-isaiah-66-7



______________



TO SEND A BLESSING GIFT WE NOW USE ZELLE WITH THE EMAIL ADDRESS: [email protected] (only for use with Zelle - we do not use this email for communication - thank you!)


(Please don't use our regular ministry email because we're not signed up with that one and they will cancel it - thanks!)


IT WORKS EASIEST WHEN YOU DOWNLOAD THE APP TO YOUR PHONE, BUT I BELIEVE YOU CAN GO TO THEIR WEB SITE AS WELL AND SIGN UP (LINK BELOW) - BUT IF YOU HAVE TROUBLE EMAIL US :)


ZELLE LINK: https://www.zellepay.com/get-started?gclid=Cj0KCQjw0caCBhCIARIsAGAfuMwdn03MYLDkYNVRaIFI-bNsqdqbxsTsJJlvYMTexLLig49YQcgpYrYaAkTiEALw_wcB


GRAFTEDINTHEVINE.NET

ALL LINKS TO TWITCH (FOR LIVESTREAMS),

BRIGHTEON.COM (FOR ALL VIDEO ARCHIVES) SEARCH "GRAFTEDINTHEVINE"

WE HAVE 24/7 LIVE TEAM JESUS CHAT ON OUR WEBSITE AS WELL

MINISTRY EMAIL: [email protected]

REVELATION 22:17


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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy