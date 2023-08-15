Quo Vadis

August 14, 2023

In this video we share Our Lord's Message to Jennifer on the Chastisements to Come.

The following message comes from March 12, 2012:

My child, the time is coming when the earth will tremble, and this hour is not far in the distance.

It is a time when the world will be called to its knees.

A time when rivers will rise over their banks and the flood waters will come.

Great panic will be heard as nations crumble.

The hour is at hand, My child; the hour is truly at hand.

I tell My children: it is time to take refuge in My Most Sacred Heart, for I am Jesus and My mercy and justice will prevail.

The following message comes from March 17, 2012:

My child, I come to My children as your crucified Savior and say: do you believe you can hold back the hand of justice?

My mercy is pouring out and I am crying out to a world that remains deafer today than on the day of My crucifixion.

So many remain blind to their sinful ways that they fail to see the path they are headed down.

They fail to see the darkness that has consumed their souls.

I am weeping profusely at the lack of trust My children have in Me.

You, My children, are merely a grain of sand, and I came for you, died for you, and rose from the dead to welcome you into the gates of My Kingdom.

Prepare your souls, My children, for fire will come forth, smoke will rise, and the earth will shake as the hand of justice comes forth to awaken a world that has turned away from the truth, for I am Jesus and My mercy and justice will prevail.

This message comes from March 18, 2012:

My child, each and every soul is a contributor to the destruction of My creation.

I call My children to this time of repentance.

You live in the battle and the only way My children can sustain the battle is through Me, the Eucharist, for I am Jesus.

I come to you, My children, to nourish you and feed you through the Gospel message, the Eucharist, the Sacraments. It is time, My children, to call upon the Holy Spirit to guide you and to make better judgments in your lives; to not act in haste – rather to choose a path of simplicity that will keep you less distracted by a sinful world.

Time is closing in, My children, and you are witnessing changes in the earth and within the universe that have not been witnessed by mankind before.

Take heed and know that I have not abandoned you.

As these changes come forth, I am with you and tell you that you need to stay faithful to the Commandments; faithful in defending the truth; and in your witnessing and example.

Listen to the sounds, My children, for there will come an hour when nature will go silent for even the animals know when to take refuge.

Take heed and take refuge now, My children, and that refuge is in Me for I am Jesus and My mercy and justice will prevail.

This final section comes from March 28, 2012:

My child, I tell My children: do not put your faith in the world for the world is the devil’s den.





If you seek to make your heaven on earth by living out your own commandments instead of mine, I tell you that there is a hell that will follow for all eternity.





My children, I am calling for you at a time when the world seeks your soul.





I am reaching out My hands from the cross and tell you that it is time to repent.





When the world seeks to fill you with anxiety and tells you that you can live a life of sin and that I am no longer needed for one’s salvation, I tell you to turn away from those who work on behalf of the fallen angel.





It is I, Jesus, who calms the wind when it is beating at your back.





I am your refuge from this world, the world that put Me to death because it feared the truth; it feared mercy, miracles, salvation; a world that fears the Divine plan.





My children, I am not the distributor of fear; I am the Prince of Peace for I am Jesus.





Come take My hand and speak to Me as your brother, your counselor, your distributor of mercy.





Now go forth and take heed today, for the world is soon to witness the results of turning away from My pleas.





My Father created this world with one Divine plan, one Divine purpose that mankind is rejecting.





The path that man has chosen in his free will is about to be rejected back to mankind.





Hold your Rosaries and be vigilant, in prayer and fasting for I will protect My faithful ones, for I am Jesus and My mercy and justice will prevail.





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=O85HkExtmYE