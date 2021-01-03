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FULL SHOW: President Trump Declares Victory On New Year’s Day; Says Evidence Will Be Presented On January 6th
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211 views • January 03, 2021
First broadcast of the new year and Owen Shroyer opens up the phone lines to hear from you, the American people. Alex Jones breaks in with exclusive news of why president Trump was rushed and removed from Mar-A-Lago to get back to the White House as well as the time of President Trump's speech in Washington D.C. on January 6th. Democrats get crazier and crazier with their attempts to sabotage the free people of America and their attempts to sabotage the events happening next week in Washington D.C. Nancy Pelosi tries to make “mother” and “father” banned language. Our healthy and delicious storable foods are now available with the shortest lead time we’ve had in months! https://www.infowarsstore.com/health-and-wellness/food?ims=nmudw&;utm_campaign=foodbis&utm_source=brighteon&utm_medium=Text+Link&utm_content=foodbis
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