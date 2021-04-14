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WEDNESDAY - APRIL 14, 2021
LIVE BROADCAST: 9AM https://vimeo.com/event/706533 6PM https://vimeo.com/event/706574
EP 2408-9AM CONFIRMED: 'STAND DOWN' ORDER GIVEN TO CAPITOL POLICE DURING JAN 6 PROTEST https://thepetesantillishow.com/archives/17413
The New York Times has finally confirmed what many political observers had been saying all along about the Capitol riots: It was pre-planned, the Capitol Police knew it was coming, and authorities effectively gave a ‘stand down’ order. A new 104-page report dropped by an internal investigator shreds authorities for intentionally hampering the police response on what has subsequently been claimed was a “coup,” an “insurrection,” and an attempt to “overturn” the results of the 2020 election. The Inspector General of the Capitol Police laid bare all of the disturbing issues involved with the way the January 6th Electoral College security was mishandled. https://thepetesantillishow.com/archives/17413
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