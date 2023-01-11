https://gettr.com/post/p24ljf14f5c

1/10/2023 Miles Guo's GETTR: The U.S. Congress has started to work around the clock and all kinds of people are coming to us for answers about Paul Hastings and Weijian Shan; Chinese Communist Party's hidden spies are still filing fraudulent cases against us, however, regardless who they are, as long as they ever took money from the CCP, they will be used and explored to death by the CCP

#YuQiu #GongZu #fraudulentcase #PaulHastings #WeijianShan #Congress #Investigation #Subpoena





1/10/2023 文贵盖特：美国国会已开始加班工作，大家都来问咱们普衡和单伟健咋回事；中共卧底还在疯狂报假案，但无论是谁，只要拿了共产党的钱，一定会被共产党用死

#拱卒 #报假案 #普衡 #卢克 #单伟健 #国会 #调查 #传票



