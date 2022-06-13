Interview with Kandiss Taylor: The Devil's Disaster Down in Georgia

The Georgia Primaries were, by all measures, a disaster for the fraud deniers and their narrative. Georgia Gubernatorial candidate Dr. Kandiss Taylor joins us with the latest on the devils disaster down in Georgia.





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