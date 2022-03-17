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'The real deal': Anti-woke black woman running for US Senate takes Pennsylvania by storm
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141 views • March 17, 2022
Kathy Barnette was conceived in rape and born to an 11-year old mother. But Barnette never considered herself a victim and she wants the world to know that America must lay waste to the marxist ideology of woke-ism in order to survive. Jim Hale and Michael Hogan joined Barnette and thousands of her supporters at a rally in rural Pennsylvania in her race to win the Republican nomination for the US Senate.
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