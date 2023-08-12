Peru Alien Attack, Jupiter Space Station, 30 UFO craft secretly studied – Exopolitics Today – Week in Review – Aug 12, 2023

Exopolitics Today the Week in Review examines continued pushback against David Grusch’s UFO testimony; alien attacks in Peru as prelude to false flag attack; UFOs and the Bible; US Space Command and Artemis Accord signatories take control of the solar system; claims that up to 30 extraterrestrial craft have been retrieved and studied; personal reflections on the Lahaina, Hawaii wildfire, and more.
Twitter feed: https://twitter.com/MichaelSalla
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.