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China’s Energy Dominance and America’s Crisis, an interview with Alex Jones
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China’s decades-long energy expansion is now reshaping the global AI race. While Western nations slowed infrastructure growth under climate policies, China massively expanded coal, nuclear, and power generation capacity. Today, many experts warn the West may already be too far behind in energy production to compete for AI supremacy and future technological dominance on a global scale.


#China #AIrace #EnergyCrisis #GlobalPower #Technology #ArtificialIntelligence #Infrastructure #FutureTech


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