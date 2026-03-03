Initial reports said there was a major explosion in the diplomatic sector of Riyadh Saudi Arabia, where a fire was reported at the US Embassy. The first image of the evening of March 3, 2026, shows the scene after the incident, where about several projectiles hit the Southern Ring Road in Riyadh. The Saudi Defense Ministry said it suspected two drones hit, causing limited gunfire and minor damage to the building—there were no injuries. Credible reports add that the embassy was empty at the time.

Following the attack, Trump tweeted at the media, bullying Iran, saying that "you will soon find out what the US response will be." The situation in the Gulf countries is rapidly deteriorating due to direct or indirect participation in US-Israeli actions, which began unprovoked aggression against Iran. The visual of the embassy fire is a dramatic story that is developing, amid Iranian retaliatory self-defense, which it suspects will shift the course of history, experts have warned.

