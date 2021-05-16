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Wars and Rumors of War.
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160 views • May 16, 2021
The only things God has showed me about this President years ago, was that he is a type of Pharoah chosen to destroy America: and that's when he not too long became president.
I tried sharing this as a comment and it was removed, I think its interesting.
I tried sharing this as a comment and it was removed, I think its interesting.
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