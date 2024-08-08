Bible Conference #3;

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
We must obey God rather than men; Looking into the life of Joseph and then Rahab shows us two Biblical heroes, who may seem unlikely and in difficult circumstances and yet their stance is strong. They stand against wicked leadership and corrupt circumstances. Learn and move forward in the plan of GOD, for the devil's world will progressively get worse as we approach the Tribulation.