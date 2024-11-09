BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Hurricane Helene, FEMA Centers and Weather Weaponry – Eve Lorgen Interview with James Bartley
The Cosmic Switchboard
The Cosmic Switchboard
35 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
119 views • 5 months ago

Part 2: https://www.thecosmicswitchboard.com/2024/11/09/hurricane-helene-fema-eve-lorgen/


James talks about Donald Trump’s victory in the 2024 presidential election. Eve Lorgen describes what it was like to live through Hurricane Helene in North Carolina and the energy in the FEMA centers. Eve also talks about how the water was contaminated and how she was warned about that in dreams. Eve also talks about how cell phone communications were interrupted. James also talks about weather weaponry.


In Part 2 Eve Lorgen talks about the Leviathan Spirit and the possibility of people being turned into remotely controlled zombies.

Keywords
dreamsnorth carolinadonald trumphurricane helenewater contaminationeve lorgen2024 presidential electionleviathan spiritfema centerscell phone communicationsweather weaponryremotely controlled zombies
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy