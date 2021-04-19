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Obama Fulfilled Daniel 11! Get Ready For More!
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62 views • April 19, 2021
Hey all, per my last video, you see here Obama fulfilling all of Daniel 11, prepping us for the coming apocalypse.
Stay strapped in and ready for a bumpy ride (the understatement of all time)!
Stay strapped in and ready for a bumpy ride (the understatement of all time)!
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