America: The World's Toxic Dumping Ground. How Corporate Immunity & Lax Laws Poison Us All.

While Europe bans dangerous chemicals, US laws let corporations poison our food & water—then grant them legal immunity! 💀 Lower-income families suffer most, trapped eating pesticide-laden foods the rest of the world rejects.





Why does America protect Bayer/Monsanto like they’re still making Zyklon B? Watch the bombshell interview exposing how lobbyists turned us into a corporate sacrifice zone.





#ToxicAmerica #PoisonedNation #CorporateImmunity #FoodApartheid #GlyphosateKills





🎥 Watch the full interview at www.brighteon.com/channels/hrreport