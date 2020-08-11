KelTec RDB Run 'n Gun. Not for the r-Selected or Single Marshmallow Crowd.

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
1. Take out HVT
2. Stopwatch obsessed "practical" shooting sports
3. Anticipate Movement
4. Body Armor?
5. Know Your Opponent
6. Two on One
7. Is Your Opponent Restricted to Right Hand?
8. Improving Your Kill to Loss Ratio
9. US Army NGSW
Burris FastFire III
https://amzn.to/399t2VY