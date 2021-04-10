Ch. 18 In The Volume Of The Book It Is WRITTEN OF HIM!

If the Jews of Jesus' had not been so inundated with false oral tradition by the "religious" sect of their day they would have known. That exact same "oral tradition" is now in a book called the Talmud some truth mostly fables, and mysticism something Elohim despises! And it is because they still hold that higher than the WRITTEN TORAH/Tanak and look to men to tell them what to believe they are still blinded by Elohim but soon, very soon He will remove those blinders and all of Israel shall be saved through THE MESSIAH THE LORD JESUS CHRIST! And be grafted back into the vine when the time of the Gentile is fulfilled. I personally believe that is speaking of iniquity.....