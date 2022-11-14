Unethical Medical Experiments that Used Africans as Guinea Pigs

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May 21, 2019
Many African countries have been victim to inhumane clinical trials by International pharmaceutical companies, raising human rights concerns. Incidents of unethical experimentation lacking informed consent and forced medical procedures have been claimed and prosecuted.
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