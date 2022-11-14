Unethical Medical Experiments that Used Africans as Guinea Pigs

CHECK DELACABRA PLAYLISTS FOR MORE N U R E M B E R G VIDEOS





https://youtu.be/L5N0xWz6qkk





May 21, 2019

Many African countries have been victim to inhumane clinical trials by International pharmaceutical companies, raising human rights concerns. Incidents of unethical experimentation lacking informed consent and forced medical procedures have been claimed and prosecuted.

Thank you for watching @2nacheki ! Kindly show us Africa is Watching by Liking, Subscribing, and Sharing this video with friends and family. To directly support us you can become a Channel Member, a Patreon, or Give us a Super Thanks.



Please contact us for tips, content submission, Ads, Takedowns, Collabos, Complaints, Reporting, and Inquiries.

