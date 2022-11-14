Create New Account
Unethical Medical Experiments that Used Africans as Guinea Pigs
Delacabra
Published 15 days ago |

May 21, 2019

Many African countries have been victim to inhumane clinical trials by International pharmaceutical companies, raising human rights concerns. Incidents of unethical experimentation lacking informed consent and forced medical procedures have been claimed and prosecuted.

researchnurembergtrialsww2world war 2ethicsjudgestrialclinical trialsplacebosnuremberg codebioethicsnuremberg trialdeclaration of helsinkiimtinternational criminal lawfair trialvictors justicehuman subjects researchunethical research in india africa

