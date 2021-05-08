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LISTEN!! PROOF: THIS AGENDA IS A WAR AGAINST GOD & HIS CREATION -- HOPE & TIVON
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120 views • May 08, 2021
THE PRESENTORS HAVE A SOLUTION FOR THE UNVAXXED TO BE AROUND THE VAXXED
SOURCE: SGT REPORT
Here's the link to the excellent products Hope & Tivon hand make for you:
https://www.ftwproject.com/ref/6/
It is my profound pleasure and honor to have back on the show scientists and researchers Hope & Tivon who outline the agenda which is nothing less than a war against God and his creation. This is some of the most important information you will ever hear.
Full show references:
COVID VACCINE SHEDDING. UNDERSTANDING WHAT IS HAPPENING IN THE UNSEEN REALM.
https://www.ftwproject.com/uncategorized/covid-vaccine-shedding-understanding-what-is-happening-in-the-unseen-realm/ref/6/
Hydrogels in Covid Injections Reaction to EMF under microscope
https://vimeo.com/545767106/settings
Crystallography via Morphic Resonance Mike Adams
https://vimeo.com/545768645/99934e20b7
SOURCE: SGT REPORT
Here's the link to the excellent products Hope & Tivon hand make for you:
https://www.ftwproject.com/ref/6/
It is my profound pleasure and honor to have back on the show scientists and researchers Hope & Tivon who outline the agenda which is nothing less than a war against God and his creation. This is some of the most important information you will ever hear.
Full show references:
COVID VACCINE SHEDDING. UNDERSTANDING WHAT IS HAPPENING IN THE UNSEEN REALM.
https://www.ftwproject.com/uncategorized/covid-vaccine-shedding-understanding-what-is-happening-in-the-unseen-realm/ref/6/
Hydrogels in Covid Injections Reaction to EMF under microscope
https://vimeo.com/545767106/settings
Crystallography via Morphic Resonance Mike Adams
https://vimeo.com/545768645/99934e20b7
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