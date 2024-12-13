Putin Made a TOUGH Decision: There Are Only Hours Left Until The Launching of IRBM 'ORESHNIK'

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Well, my dear truth seekers, after a two-week lull, the Kiev regime, led by Vladimir Zelensky, once again decided to fire American ballistic missiles deep into Russian territory. Of course, we all understand perfectly well that this missile attack was carried out exclusively in coordination with representatives of the North Atlantic Alliance. And that it was the currently serving senior NATO officers who carried out the necessary preparations and launches of these American ballistic missiles...........................................................................................................
******************************************************
Support BORZZIKMAN :
Become a Patron - https://www.patreon.com/user?u=22393167
WebMoney:
Z287850237751 (USD)
E356280180033 (EUR)
Bitcoin: 1Lv4nnM1ZJVW1GJMUeGMCZXPXz8xeKuGTf
Mirrored - BORZZIKMAN
To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net
The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/