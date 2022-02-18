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Pastor Artur Pawlowski Denied Bail
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94 views • February 18, 2022
Rebel News.
Alberta Provincial Court Judge Erin Olsen has ordered the renegade Calgary pastor to be held in pre-trial custody, ruling he poses a great threat to public safety, citing his refusal to comply with health orders.
FULL REPORT: https://rebelne.ws/3HZdeXz
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/vv4e6q-breaking-pastor-artur-pawlowski-denied-bail.html
Alberta Provincial Court Judge Erin Olsen has ordered the renegade Calgary pastor to be held in pre-trial custody, ruling he poses a great threat to public safety, citing his refusal to comply with health orders.
FULL REPORT: https://rebelne.ws/3HZdeXz
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/vv4e6q-breaking-pastor-artur-pawlowski-denied-bail.html
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