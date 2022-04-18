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The Problem of Evangelical "LARPing"
Scriptural Scrutiny
Scriptural Scrutiny
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11 views • April 18, 2022
WATCH VIDEO HERE --> Full Video: https://youtu.be/86KwUAiHkw4
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Website: https://christianintellectual.com/
Fake fighting—
It happens in politics; but it also happens in the evangelical movement.
We call it LARPing.
(LARP = Live Action Role Play)
Evangelical LARPing happens when institutional leaders make a show of boldly proclaiming truths that are not currently under attack, patting themselves on the back for the strength of their convictions, all while ignoring false teachings their hearers are actually buying into.
When a seminary president celebrates The Gospel Coalition's focus on the doctrine of justification but overlooks TGC's role in promoting Critical Race Theory, he is LARPing.
He needs to knock it off.
*This is an excerpt from "The Sin of Voting Democrat"
https://youtu.be/86KwUAiHkw4
Keywords
evangelicallarpingcriticalracetheorypoliticalconvictionsthegospelcoalitionnewchristianintellectual
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