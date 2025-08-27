Ancient Flood Myths Describe Real Events

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Global flood myths aren't allegory; they are history. Carlson points to evidence of massive diluvial events on every continent, including Antarctica. He describes floods with discharges hundreds of times greater than all Earth's rivers combined. For ancient survivors on a high point, it truly looked like the entire world was underwater.
