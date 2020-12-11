Great Reset: A Great Delusion, But More of The Same

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It is a hallmark of central planners to proclaim the paradise that they're going to create on Earth. Human freedom will be gone, of course, and the world will be set straight by the authorities and planners. 'You will own nothing, and be happy,' is the newest bottle for the old wine. As always, it's best not to get caught up in the latest sales pitch, but always embrace one's own freedom and liberty.