X22 REPORT Ep. 3030b - [DS] Prepares For Communication Blackout, Countermeasures In Place, Durham

X22 REPORT Political/GeoPolitical News Ep. 3030b - March 27, 2023

[DS] Prepares For Communication Blackout, Countermeasures In Place, DurhamThe [DS] is in a deep panic they have lost the narrative and they don't have the ability censor like they once did. They will now need to try to control the communications. This will fail, countermeasures are in place. Durham is prepared to release more information. The J6 fake insurrection is falling apart and this will lead ot the real insurrection on Nov 3. Trump is continually pointing out how the [DS] has interferred in our elections. Nothing can stop this, nothing. The patriots are in control.

All source links to the report can be found on the x22report.com site.

