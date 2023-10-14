Create New Account
The 'True' Jew Does Not Hate Palestinians
channel image
The Kokoda Kid
89 Subscribers
35 views
Published Saturday

NOTE: You don't have to be a Muslim or a Jew to watch this video right through to the end. You just need to be willing to be educated a little more on the Middle East problem

Dr. Safiyyah Ally, from 'Let The Quran Speak' (YouTube), conducts an interesting and informative interview with Rabbi Yisroel Dovid Weiss regarding the on-going problems in the Middle East surrounding the Israeli and the Palestinian conflict.

Video Source:

Let The Quran Speak featuring special guest, Rabbi Yisroel Dovid Weiss

Closing Theme Music:

'Be My Guest' by Alex Melodic

Fesliyan Studios

~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~

NOTE: There is no connection between 'Let The Quran Speak', Rabbi Weiss or Fesliyan Studios and this channel.

pce sat16:51

Keywords
israelmiddle eastegyptwarpalestinianshamasmiddle east warmiddle east conflict

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket