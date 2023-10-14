The 'True' Jew Does Not Hate Palestinians

NOTE: You don't have to be a Muslim or a Jew to watch this video right through to the end. You just need to be willing to be educated a little more on the Middle East problem
Dr. Safiyyah Ally, from 'Let The Quran Speak' (YouTube), conducts an interesting and informative interview with Rabbi Yisroel Dovid Weiss regarding the on-going problems in the Middle East surrounding the Israeli and the Palestinian conflict.
Video Source:
Let The Quran Speak featuring special guest, Rabbi Yisroel Dovid Weiss
Closing Theme Music:
'Be My Guest' by Alex Melodic
~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~
NOTE: There is no connection between 'Let The Quran Speak', Rabbi Weiss or Fesliyan Studios and this channel.
