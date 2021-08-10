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IF NOT NOW THEN WHEN, IF NOT US THEN WHO - Dan Radiostyle
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40 views • August 10, 2021
IF NOT NOW THEN WHEN, IF NOT US THEN WHO - Dan Radiostyle
https://www.bitchute.com/video/kqRwlETsNGxh/
The level of fear being pushed by media, by youtubers, etc is off the charts. This was always part of these end times. Wars and rumors of wars. This vaccine stuff is not too far off from that. Question for all of us, are we in charge of we or are they in charge of we. This is the question we all are asking ourselves. Some may come to a different answer. We all have choices and sometimes the proper choice is not the easiest choice. This is the most important time in our history. If not us, then Who? If not Now, then when? Time to choose a side. NCSWIC WWG1WGA
Please subscribe to me on BitChute, Odysee, and Rumble in case something happens on any of these platforms:
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/Htw7sVXytG2m/
Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/OnTheFringe
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@OnTheFringe:2
ThetaTV: https://www.theta.tv/channel/videos
Gab: https://gab.com/OTFWithDanRadioStyle
Minds: https://www.minds.com/on_the_fringe/
GETTR: https://gettr.com/user/onthefringe
Some great Patriot Gear check out my buddy's site (he donates to many of us Patriot peeps) (Use Coupon Code OnTheFringe and receive 10% off): https://qgear.us/
Amazing Wet Marinator (I use this 2-3 times a week, I freaking love it): https://amzn.to/3oiC7o2
What I Used To Stop Smoking. Me, 21 years smoking (1+pk/day). Stopped cold turkey. Buy this, ONLY if you are serious and ready. : https://amzn.to/2TZKVlH
If you wish to donate to my work: https://paypal.me/DRadioStyle?locale.x=en_US
Manifesting, Law of Attraction stuff
Dan Radiostyle: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCEDpZFi8v7ggymxR6WpzXhQ
Peace&Love,
Dan RadioStyle
https://www.bitchute.com/video/kqRwlETsNGxh/
The level of fear being pushed by media, by youtubers, etc is off the charts. This was always part of these end times. Wars and rumors of wars. This vaccine stuff is not too far off from that. Question for all of us, are we in charge of we or are they in charge of we. This is the question we all are asking ourselves. Some may come to a different answer. We all have choices and sometimes the proper choice is not the easiest choice. This is the most important time in our history. If not us, then Who? If not Now, then when? Time to choose a side. NCSWIC WWG1WGA
Please subscribe to me on BitChute, Odysee, and Rumble in case something happens on any of these platforms:
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/Htw7sVXytG2m/
Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/OnTheFringe
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@OnTheFringe:2
ThetaTV: https://www.theta.tv/channel/videos
Gab: https://gab.com/OTFWithDanRadioStyle
Minds: https://www.minds.com/on_the_fringe/
GETTR: https://gettr.com/user/onthefringe
Some great Patriot Gear check out my buddy's site (he donates to many of us Patriot peeps) (Use Coupon Code OnTheFringe and receive 10% off): https://qgear.us/
Amazing Wet Marinator (I use this 2-3 times a week, I freaking love it): https://amzn.to/3oiC7o2
What I Used To Stop Smoking. Me, 21 years smoking (1+pk/day). Stopped cold turkey. Buy this, ONLY if you are serious and ready. : https://amzn.to/2TZKVlH
If you wish to donate to my work: https://paypal.me/DRadioStyle?locale.x=en_US
Manifesting, Law of Attraction stuff
Dan Radiostyle: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCEDpZFi8v7ggymxR6WpzXhQ
Peace&Love,
Dan RadioStyle
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