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Using the Law to Protect Liberty, Rights
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50 views • March 17, 2021
In this interview with The New American magazine's Senior Editor Alex Newman, Georgia civil practice attorney Alex Johnson explains what he is doing to protect the rights of Georgians from lawless executive orders and decrees. He also explains how people can get justice when they become victims of government abuse, even with the immunity enjoyed by government officials. Johnson concludes by encouraging others to get involved in the legal system to help pursue justice and protect constitutional liberty.
🇺🇸 The New American:
http://www.thenewamerican.com/
🇺🇸 The New American:
http://www.thenewamerican.com/
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