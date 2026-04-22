InfoWars - The Chairman Of The Joint Chiefs, General Dan Caine, Refused To Draw Up Plans By President Trump To Launch A Nuclear Sneak Attack Against Iran - 4-21-2026

NUCLEAR WAR ALERT! The Chairman Of The Joint Chiefs Of Staff, General Dan Caine, Refused To Draw Up Plans Requested By President Trump To Launch A Nuclear Sneak Attack Against Iran Last Week!

This Follows Confirmed Reports That President Trump Was Literally Kicked Out Of The Pentagon Situation Room Under The White House After Spending Days Off & On Screaming At Everyone!

This Is President Trump Showing All The Signs Of Frontal Lobe Dementia!!!

Former Trump Lawyer & Constitutional Expert, Robert Barnes, Joins The Alex Jones Show To Raise The Alarm On The Increasing Possibility Of Nuclear Escalation With Iran Under President Trump's Leadership!

https://x.com/barnes_law