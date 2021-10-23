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The Name and Number of the Beast? What I Saw!
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300 views • October 23, 2021
In this message, I expound further upon a vision I saw in late summer 2021 and related urgent eschatological concerns on COVID-19 passports.
I have already extensively documented #AllTheRisks across toxicology, molecular biology, virology, immunology and epidemiology in a fully independent biosecurity risk assessment at alltherisks.com I am now directly addressing the UK Church to plead that everyone urgently reconsiders their support for this experimental vaccination campaign.
I have already extensively documented #AllTheRisks across toxicology, molecular biology, virology, immunology and epidemiology in a fully independent biosecurity risk assessment at alltherisks.com I am now directly addressing the UK Church to plead that everyone urgently reconsiders their support for this experimental vaccination campaign.
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