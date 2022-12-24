Swans 2 Janefield Wetland

This is the promised sequel following the life of the swan family of Janefield Wetland, Bundoora, Melbourne, Australia. To recall the story, during the winter five eggs were laid. Three hatched. One cygnet died under suspicious circumstances. The remaining two with their parents are the focus of this video record and they are doing well, and are a delight to passes by. The Music is composed and played by my brother Phil titled "Home", used with permission.