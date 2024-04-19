Create New Account
Baseball player (17) suddenly collapses, dies; has “old person’s heart; outer layers had hardened”
MAR 24, 2024. Rio Grande High School baseball player Isaac Venzor Prado was exercising when his heart suddenly stopped. He was transferred to the hospital where he died two days later.

Albuquerqu Journal writes, “The doctors said Venzor Prado had ‘an old person’s heart; the outer layers had hardened,’ according to [Ravens coach Orlando] Griego.”

https://www.abqjournal.com/news/rio-grande-baseball-mourns-the-loss-of-one-of-its-own/article_6a14a8ea-ebd0-11ee-a283-575e8afc8c11.html

KOAT video source:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pZhVTMMb8VU

Mirrored - frankploegman

To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/

