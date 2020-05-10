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The Germ Theory Is A Hoax
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590 views • May 10, 2020
This video clip discusses the fact that diseases cannot be caused by bacteria, parasites or viruses.
This video was created using the following videos:
Bacteria, Parasites, and Virus Fear Mongering- The Hidden truth on Bacteria, Parasites and Virus
Video link:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FnEQbKbNWEw
Bacteria, Parasites and Virus Fear Mongering Pt.II- The Hidden truth on Viruses and Disease.
Video link:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sAZMP0Q7C5k
This video was created using the following videos:
Bacteria, Parasites, and Virus Fear Mongering- The Hidden truth on Bacteria, Parasites and Virus
Video link:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FnEQbKbNWEw
Bacteria, Parasites and Virus Fear Mongering Pt.II- The Hidden truth on Viruses and Disease.
Video link:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sAZMP0Q7C5k
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