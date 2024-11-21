BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
"THE DEVIL OF 42ND STREET" VIOLENT ILLEGAL ARRESTED RELEASED 11X
ChestyP
ChestyP
51 followers
Follow
151 views • 5 months ago

"Hotels like the Roosevelt Hotel are becoming breeding grounds for migrant gangs like Tren de Aragua to recruit new teenage gang members who now call themselves "the devils of 42nd street". These teen gangsters have caused havoc across NYC one of "the devils" has been arrested 11 times and released each time due to NYC sanctuary laws that protect these migrant criminals. "

https://t.me/retardsoftiktok/21773

"NYPD is reporting that a group of nearly 2 dozen Tren de Aragua members called “Little Devils of 42nd Street”, with some members as young as 11, are targeting people with gunpoint heists. They are allegedly operating out of a taxpayer-funded shelter."

https://x.com/libsoftiktok/status/1845870414511124831

Keywords
law enforcementnew york cityrecruitmentroosevelt hotelmigrant gangstren de araguateenage recruitmentdevils of 42nd streetnyc havocsanctuary lawsmigrant criminalsgang activities
