Your Ancestors' Sins Are Still Fighting Your Battles | Here's Why with Laura Baker

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
What if some of the battles you’re fighting didn’t start with you?
In this episode of Broadcasting Seeds, Bennett Tanton welcomes back Laura Baker, author and creator of Cleansing the Bloodline, for a deep conversation on deliverance, repentance, spiritual warfare, open doors, bloodline cleansing, unforgiveness, demonic influence, and what it means to walk in true Kingdom authority.
Laura shares her testimony, her approach to self-deliverance, and why she believes many Christians are struggling because they have never been taught how real the unseen realm actually is. This conversation gets into spiritual legal rights, generational sin, forgiveness, the modern church’s blind spots, the power of Scripture, and the importance of keeping spiritual warfare centered on Jesus Christ, not the darkness.
This is not about chasing demons. It is about chasing the light of Christ.
Topics covered include:
Spiritual warfare
Deliverance ministry
Cleansing the bloodline
Generational curses
Open spiritual doors
Unforgiveness
Repentance and renunciation
The kingdom of darkness
Kingdom identity
The authority of believers in Jesus Christ
Guest: Laura Baker
Website: cleansingthebloodline.com
Books: Available through Laura’s website and Amazon
YouTube:
Explore more at: broadcastingseeds.com
STAY CONNECTED
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/broadcastingseeds/
X/Twitter: https://x.com/BCSeedsPodcast
🎧 Listen on Apple: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/the-broadcasting-seeds-podcast/id1754460480
BOOKS - Author Page https://bennetttantonbooks.com
This video is part of Broadcasting Seeds Media. That focuses on providing entertainmant and education on crypids, supernatural, paranormal, conspiracy, government cover up and biblical topics.
Chapters
00:00
Introduction to Laura Baker and Her Work
Exploring Laura's Books and Their Messages
Understanding Kingdom Identity and Spiritual Authority
The Power of Prayer and Spiritual Discernment
The Reality of the Kingdom of Darkness
The Importance of Spiritual Growth and Self-Reflection
Navigating Deliverance and Spiritual Warfare
The Role of Love and Forgiveness in Spiritual Life
Recognizing Spiritual Influences in Daily Life
The Impact of Unresolved Issues on Health and Relationships
The Process of Healing and Deliverance
Final Thoughts on Spiritual Growth and Community
The Reality of Spirits and Alcohol
The Importance of Forgiveness
Unforgiveness and Its Consequences
Spiritual Warfare in the Modern Church
The Need for Deliverance and Spiritual Power
Understanding the New Covenant
The Coming Trials and Choices
The Power of Agreement and Perception
BS outro Riverside.mp4
03:47
06:43
09:35
12:25
15:05
18:16
21:02
24:00
26:53
30:02
33:05
40:25
41:11
42:13
47:53
51:18
58:18
01:01:04
01:11:28
01:11:40
1:21:26End Screen