Your Ancestors' Sins Are Still Fighting Your Battles | Here's Why with Laura Baker

What if some of the battles you’re fighting didn’t start with you?





In this episode of Broadcasting Seeds, Bennett Tanton welcomes back Laura Baker, author and creator of Cleansing the Bloodline, for a deep conversation on deliverance, repentance, spiritual warfare, open doors, bloodline cleansing, unforgiveness, demonic influence, and what it means to walk in true Kingdom authority.





Laura shares her testimony, her approach to self-deliverance, and why she believes many Christians are struggling because they have never been taught how real the unseen realm actually is. This conversation gets into spiritual legal rights, generational sin, forgiveness, the modern church’s blind spots, the power of Scripture, and the importance of keeping spiritual warfare centered on Jesus Christ, not the darkness.





This is not about chasing demons. It is about chasing the light of Christ.





Topics covered include:





Spiritual warfare

Deliverance ministry

Cleansing the bloodline

Generational curses

Open spiritual doors

Unforgiveness

Repentance and renunciation

The kingdom of darkness

Kingdom identity

The authority of believers in Jesus Christ





Guest: Laura Baker

Website: cleansingthebloodline.com

Books: Available through Laura’s website and Amazon

YouTube:

Explore more at: broadcastingseeds.com





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🎧 Listen on Apple: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/the-broadcasting-seeds-podcast/id1754460480





BOOKS - Author Page https://bennetttantonbooks.com





This video is part of Broadcasting Seeds Media. That focuses on providing entertainmant and education on crypids, supernatural, paranormal, conspiracy, government cover up and biblical topics.