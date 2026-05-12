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Your Ancestors' Sins Are Still Fighting Your Battles | Here's Why with Laura Baker
BroadcastingSeedsMedia
BroadcastingSeedsMedia
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What if some of the battles you’re fighting didn’t start with you?


In this episode of Broadcasting Seeds, Bennett Tanton welcomes back Laura Baker, author and creator of Cleansing the Bloodline, for a deep conversation on deliverance, repentance, spiritual warfare, open doors, bloodline cleansing, unforgiveness, demonic influence, and what it means to walk in true Kingdom authority.


Laura shares her testimony, her approach to self-deliverance, and why she believes many Christians are struggling because they have never been taught how real the unseen realm actually is. This conversation gets into spiritual legal rights, generational sin, forgiveness, the modern church’s blind spots, the power of Scripture, and the importance of keeping spiritual warfare centered on Jesus Christ, not the darkness.


This is not about chasing demons. It is about chasing the light of Christ.


Topics covered include:


Spiritual warfare

Deliverance ministry

Cleansing the bloodline

Generational curses

Open spiritual doors

Unforgiveness

Repentance and renunciation

The kingdom of darkness

Kingdom identity

The authority of believers in Jesus Christ


Guest: Laura Baker

Website: cleansingthebloodline.com

Books: Available through Laura’s website and Amazon

YouTube:

Explore more at: broadcastingseeds.com


STAY CONNECTED


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🎧 Listen on Apple: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/the-broadcasting-seeds-podcast/id1754460480


BOOKS - Author Page https://bennetttantonbooks.com


This video is part of Broadcasting Seeds Media. That focuses on providing entertainmant and education on crypids, supernatural, paranormal, conspiracy, government cover up and biblical topics.

Keywords
biblejesus christthe biblejesuschristianprayerdemonsforbidden historyhidden historyunexplained phenomenabiblical historyancient secretsparanormal podcaststrange mysteriesbroadcasting seedssupernatural podcastconspiracy podcastmysterious historycleansing the bloodline
Chapters

Chapters

00:00

Introduction to Laura Baker and Her Work

Exploring Laura's Books and Their Messages

Understanding Kingdom Identity and Spiritual Authority

The Power of Prayer and Spiritual Discernment

The Reality of the Kingdom of Darkness

The Importance of Spiritual Growth and Self-Reflection

Navigating Deliverance and Spiritual Warfare

The Role of Love and Forgiveness in Spiritual Life

Recognizing Spiritual Influences in Daily Life

The Impact of Unresolved Issues on Health and Relationships

The Process of Healing and Deliverance

Final Thoughts on Spiritual Growth and Community

The Reality of Spirits and Alcohol

The Importance of Forgiveness

Unforgiveness and Its Consequences

Spiritual Warfare in the Modern Church

The Need for Deliverance and Spiritual Power

Understanding the New Covenant

The Coming Trials and Choices

The Power of Agreement and Perception

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1:21:26End Screen

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