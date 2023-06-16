Quo Vadis

June 15, 2023

In this video we share Saint Michael the Archangel's Message to Luz de Maria for June 13, 2023.

Beloved of the Most Holy Trinity:

As Prince of the Heavenly Legions, I am sent to bring you the Divine Will and the intercession of Our Queen and Mother.

Beloved of Our King and Lord Jesus Christ:

THE TIMES ARE URGENT!

I call you to prayer with the heart and to pray with faith, with charity, with humility and hope, confident in Divine Love for each one of you and confident in the Divine Protection of Our Queen and Mother of the End Times.

Live in total gratitude to the Most Holy Trinity, to your Guardian Angels, to the Saints to whom you have a devotion and to Our Queen and Mother of the End Times.

BE FRATERNAL, SO THAT WHEN it IS NECESSARY, YOU WOULD RECEIVE THE NECESSARY ASSISTANCE.

Children of the Most Holy Trinity, at this time evil is pouring all its wickedness upon the whole of humanity; due to the Devil’s vengefulness towards the children of the "Woman clothed with the sun" (Revelation 12).

Humanity should therefore meditate on the greatness of the Gift of life and should meditate on what Divine Protection really is and even more so on the most precious gift that the creature possesses: the Holy Eucharist.

Those who keep their personal faith nourished are fraternal, sharing with everyone the knowledge that they possess; part of the way to the Heavenly Banquet is won by works and deeds.

NOT FORGETTING OUR BELOVED ANGEL OF PEACE, I CALL YOU ON THIS DATE ESPECIALLY TO OFFER A PRAYER FOR THE ANGEL OF PEACE, KNOWING THAT it IS HE WHO WILL COME TO GIVE AN EXAMPLE OF TRUE FAITH, HOPE AND CHARITY, BY WHICH MOST OF YOU WILL BE REVIVED.

Nature continues on its way; you have seen how some volcanoes have become active and other volcanoes will become active in sequence.

Water is causing sudden havoc in various countries, as you have experienced and seen up until now.

Pray, children of the Most Holy Trinity, pray for the United States: the weather is no longer the same and this nation will suffer from a strong earthquake affecting part of Canada.

Pray, children of the Most Holy Trinity, pray for Mexico: this nation will suffer greatly, its soil will be shaken, causing great pain to its inhabitants.

Pray, children of the Most Holy Trinity, pray for Central America; Nicaragua will suffer due to the earthquake: Rivas, Carazo, Granada and Managua will be affected.

Pray, children of the Most Holy Trinity, Costa Rica will suffer because of the earthquake: San Jose will be the place most affected, Alajuela, Cartago and Limon will suffer great grief; the whole country will be moved by force.

Pray, children of the Most Holy Trinity, Panama will suffer because of the earthquake: Bocas del Toro, Chiriqui and Los Santos will suffer the consequences of the earthquake.

Pray, children of the Most Holy Trinity, pray for Colombia, Ecuador and Peru: they will be shaken, the beaches of Brazil will be reduced, Chile will suffer because of the earthquake; Uruguay and Argentina will be surprised by the movement of the earth.

CHILDREN OF THE MOST HOLY TRINITY AND OF OUR QUEEN AND MOTHER, NONE OF YOU SHOULD BE TROUBLED: REMAIN AT PEACE.

Peace is necessary in times of chaos and faith is the key that tells you where to go without falling into despair.

PREPARE YOURSELVES FOR SERIOUS EVENTS; NOT FORGETTING THAT THE OWNER OF THE VINE GOES BEFORE EACH ONE OF YOU; AND TAKE OUR MOTHER’S HAND.

Continue without discouragement, without fear, trusting in Divine Mercy and repenting of your sins.

Who IS LIKE GOD?

THERE IS NOBODY LIKE GOD!

Saint Michael the Archangel.

The following COMMENTARY comes from LUZ DE MARIA:

Brothers and sisters,

We gratefully receive this call from Saint Michael the Archangel.

I know that it is frightening, humanly speaking, to know that we will face a series of earthquakes, but that is not all...

Faith achieves miracles, so Saint Michael invites us to pray with strength and humility.

We know that humility is one of the pillars on which we human beings lean, and from humility are born the prayers most heard by Heaven.

Humility gives humanity the blessing of being heard by Heaven.

Humility causes Our Lord Jesus Christ to look upon us with mercy and this is what we have to do now: to understand the value of humility and to be creatures of invincible faith.

Brothers and sisters, nothing has been revealed to me other than what is written here, except that later we will receive what corresponds to Europe and Asia.

May God always be with us and deliver us from evil.

Amen.

Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SQfALSKOUJU