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Jesus Says, "Don't Even Work for FOOD!"
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141 views • October 04, 2021
For a longer video on this topic: https://bit.ly/ChooseJesusOrMoney
Do not labor for the food which perishes, but for the food which endures to everlasting life, which the Son of Man will give you, because God the Father has set His seal on Him.
Do not labor for the food which perishes, but for the food which endures to everlasting life, which the Son of Man will give you, because God the Father has set His seal on Him.
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